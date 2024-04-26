Suki and Edward Pattinson welcome their first baby together

Team Edward just got a new member. Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together. The new parents were spotted walking together in Los Angeles on March 25, per photos published by Daily Mail with Robert pushing a light pink baby stroller between them. Suki and Robert kept things comfy and low key, with both opting for baseball hats and sunglasses. The “Good Looking” singer donned a black trench coat for their stroll, while The Batmanactor rocked a gray hoodie and puffer coat. E! News has reached out to reps for comment and has not heard back. Suki first revealed she and the Twilight alum were expecting when she debuted her baby bump while on stage Corona Capital Music Festiv al in November in a glittery silver dress. “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she told the crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump, “I’m not sure if it’s working.” She soon traded in the dress for another sparkly accessory as multiple outlets reported in December that the 32-year-old and Robert were engaged. Since sharing pregnancy, the Daisy Jones and the Six star has given followers a glimpse at her pregnancy journey – and the road to her first album.