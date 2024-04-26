Woman beaten for seeking repayment of Rs50,000 loan

In Lahore, in the area of Police station Sabzazar, violence was inflicted upon a woman and her family by Asif Kali and his associates in their residence in Liaqat Chowk, Block A.

According to details, the resident of Sabzazar Liaqat Chowk, Aanchal, who had lent Asif Kali’s mother 50,000 rupees, was brutally beaten at her home by Asif and his family when she demanded repayment. Aanchal, accompanied by her husband Abu Bakr, went to Asif Kali’s house to collect her money, where she was severely beaten by his family members. Aanchal has also received medical treatment, stating that despite calling the police 15 times for help, no police officer arrived to assist her. She has obtained medical treatment from a local hospital, but the police have not filed an FIR despite this. However, the local police claim they have not received any information about the incident.