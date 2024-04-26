The three-day Global Science-Policy Forum on Socially Inclusive Irrigation Systems is being organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and its partners, the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD),

International Solar Alliance (ISA), Alternative Energy Promotion Centre ( AEPC), is hosting a conference at Hotel Himalaya, Kathmandu, from 24 to 26 April as part of a Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC)- funded project titled Solar Irrigation for Agricultural Resilience in South Asia (SoLAR-SA).

This forum has brought together around 150 key stakeholders from across the world to discuss the growing body of work and evidence in South Asia on solar applications in agriculture. It particularly brings together key experiences, insights, and the promotion of south-south collaboration and scaling up of global ambitions around the effective and sustainable use of solar energy in agriculture.