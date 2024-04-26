PTI ‘denied’ permission to hold Karachi power show

The Karachi administration on Friday denied permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a power show at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on April 28 sources said Friday.

According to sources, the police report stated that the permission to hold a public gathering was denied, in light of potential security threats and the recent surge in terrorist activities in the city.

In a report to District Commissioner, the Police urged against giving permission to PTI to hold a public gathering as there are threats of a possible terrorist attack in the port city.

It is important to mention here that today the Sindh High Court will hear the PTI plea seeking permission to hold power show in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Earlier, Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the party’s public gathering in Karachi rescheduled for May 5.

In a statement, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that in the party’s political committee meeting, it was decided to reschedule the public gathering. He said that now the PTI’s public gathering would be held adjacent to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on May 5 instead of April 28.

The PTI Sindh president said that his party had approached the Deputy Commissioner East and sought permission for the gathering.

He said that upon refusal by the administration for a non-objection certificate, the PTI moved the Sindh High Court. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that their petition is fixed for a hearing on April 26.

The PTI had announced country-wide protest against what it called rigging in the elections and theft of its mandate in the general elections.