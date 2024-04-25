Yasmin calls for action against Maryam over alleged police uniform violation

The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr. Yasmin Rashid has demanded legal action against Maryam Nawaz, alleging that she wore a police uniform without being recruited, which is a punishable offense. Speaking to media at the Anti-Terrorism Court, Yasmin Rashid emphasized that anyone not officially in the police force wearing the uniform commits a crime. She criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for allegedly trying to secure a deal for Nawaz’s release, stating that PTI would not resort to such tactics. She also expressed frustration over the delay in processing her own bail applications, claiming they have been pending for months without resolution. In a show of support for PTI, Sanam Javed and Alia Hamza were praised by Rashid as symbols of resilience. Despite facing political oppression, they remain undeterred. Sanam is currently held at Sargodha Jail.