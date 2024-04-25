IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat

Granting protective bail to PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat in a case registered against him in Kasur for two weeks, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday barred the Punjab Police from arresting him.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri ordered Marwat to deposit bail bonds of Rs10,000 each besides appearing in the court in two weeks. When the judge asked Marwat whether there was any area left in the country in which an FIR was not registered against him, the latter replied, “No sir.”

When the court asked him about the case registered against him in Kasur, the petitioner said he had gone to the city to address a rally, but the police lodged an FIR against him.