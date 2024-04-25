RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants at its river site

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has undertaken a decisive operation against tire-burning factories, also known as pyrolysis plants, within its jurisdiction in a significant move towards environmental preservation.

Following the directives of the esteemed Lahore High Court, RUDA, with its Environment Department and other pertinent administrative bodies, executed the operation to dismantle the pyrolysis plants which are one of the main causes of air pollution in the city.

During this operation, RUDA took resolute action against multiple tire-burning factories. Five pyrolysis plants were comprehensively dismantled and one fuel-making facility was promptly sealed to prevent further environmental degradation.

The operation was led by Director Ijaz Ahmed and Deputy Director Environment Nadia Tahir.

RUDA from time to time has warned the proprietors of these factories, emphasizing that any attempt to re-establish such hazardous facilities within RUDA’s jurisdiction would result in immediate demolition as per the High Court’s orders.

RUDA is following a comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of smog and address the issue of environmental degradation through a number of initiatives. These initiatives include placements of scrubbers, restrictions on unauthorized fuels in factories and other measures to adapt as best practice to handle the industrial waste.