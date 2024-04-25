‘Missing’ Saudi woman, Pakistan man found

A Saudi woman who went missing in Pakistan and was reported kidnapped to the police have been found in Karachi living with her alleged kidnapper, a young Pakistani man, who has been detained by the police, BBC Urdu reported.

The woman had arrived in Lower Dir district of KP province to visit a local man, who worked with her in Saudi Arabia as driver. They went missing shortly afterwards and an FIR was registered in Islamabad. It accused the Pakistani man, Abdul Wahid, of kidnapping a Saudi national.

An investigator told BBC Urdu that they traced the Saudi woman and the alleged kidnapper using the location of their mobile phones.

The locations changed multiple times indicating that the duo was in Larkana district of Sindh and then in Karachi, the investigator said.

He said they were found living in a Karachi guest house. An SP of Pakistan’s Crime Investigation Agency, Rukhsar Mehdi, told BBC Urdu that the duo had been detained in Karachi and they were being flown back to Islamabad.