LHC dismisses PML-N leader’s petition seeking vote recount in NA-81

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azhar Qayyum’s petition seeking a vote recount.

Justice Shahid Karim heard a petition filed by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Rana Bilal Ijaz. “The order of vote recount cannot be given following the issuance of Form 47, Form 48 and Form 49,” the LHC said. The court said: “The notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has no legal status. The notification of the vote recount could have been issued during the election process.” “The notification of the vote recount issued on March 18 is illegal,” said the court.

The court, while retaining the victory status of SIC leader Ijaz in NA-81, had deemed the vote recount “illegal”.