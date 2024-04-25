ADB highlights special focus on climate action in post-flood Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on Thursday it deployed significant resources in Pakistan last year to aid the country’s economic recovery from the devastating 2022 floods, while supporting the government in other areas, including climate change, food security and gender parity, for sustainable and inclusive development.

The Philippines-based international financial institution began its operations in December 1966 and has since been promoting economic and social development in Asian and Pacific regions. Pakistan, one of its early members, has received ADB assistance over the years and developed many urban services and social sectors with its help. In its Annual Report 2023, the ADB highlighted different areas in which it provided assistance to Pakistan during the last year.

“ADB signed a loan of $180 million to help develop climate-resilient and low-carbon municipal services for up to 1.5 million residents in the Punjab cities of Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi,” the report said.

“For Bahawalpur, the project includes a new recycling facility, a landfill with measures to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and leachate, and new equipment and vehicles for citywide waste collection,” it continued. “For Rawalpindi, the project will, among other deliverables, construct a water treatment plant to process 54 million liters per day and implement distribution systems to serve around 82,000 households with metered connections.”

The report said the bank also signed an emergency grant of $5 million with the authorities in Islamabad to top up its flood assistance of $475 million from 2022.

“The grant supports farming households, including those headed by women, in the most flood-impacted area of Balochistan Province,” it informed. “It provides about 60,000 households with climate-resilient rice seeds sufficient to cultivate around 54,000 hectares, and includes measures to strengthen on-farm resilience to disasters triggered by natural hazards.”

The ADB also worked to improved agricultural productivity in the flood-affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while trying to bolster the inclusion of women in by providing around 28,000 of them with training on seed cleaning and storage practices as well as on the safe handling of pesticides and fertilizers. “ADB is also working to improve conditions for Pakistani women seeking to establish or expand their own businesses, particularly access to finance without the need for credit history or collateral,” the report added.

The bank also signed a $250 million loan for power transmission strengthening in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces to help achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience in the country’s power sector.

“The project aims to expand the national grid and enhance grid stability to improve energy access in the country, where only 80 percent of the population has access to electricity,” it said. “Upgrades under the project are expected to help supply 2 gigawatts of additional clean peak power and avoid about 13,700 tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year.”

ADB said it also provided a $300 million policy-based loan to the country for sustainable, broad-based and inclusive economic growth by strengthening the government’s capacity to generate domestic revenues to reduce budgetary constraints and restore macroeconomic stability.

“The program will help Pakistan improve tax administration and compliance, including through digitization,” the report said. “It will also enhance public expenditure and debt management, and increase trade and investment flows.”

Additionally, the bank committed $360 million under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program to help upgrade 330 kilometers of the national highway in Pakistan.

“This span of roadway links Pakistan’s hinterlands to CAREC Corridor 5, a vital trading route between landlocked Central Asian countries and the ports of Gwadar and Karachi,” it explained. “By enhancing the climate and disaster resilience of the highway, ADB is helping overcome high risks of road flooding and opening up a bottleneck to regional trade.”