Rain expected in most parts of countr

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy weather with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

The PMD has warned that isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs, streams of Balochistan specially in Noushki, Chagai, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Awaran, Ziarat, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan and Naseerabad from 25th to 27th April. Isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs, streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir on April 27 and April 28.