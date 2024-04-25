Punjab CM Maryam attends police passing out parade in uniform

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz participated in a police passing out parade in Lahore on Thursday, clad in a police uniform. During the event, she oversaw a guard of honor and presented awards to outstanding individuals from the Police Training College. She also inspected the parade as the chief guest. In her address, CM Nawaz expressed her government’s commitment to increasing the presence of female officers in the police force, emphasizing the weight of responsibility she felt while wearing the police uniform. She commended the women in uniform and encouraged them to serve the community effectively. Stressing the significance of law enforcement, she remarked that societal progress hinges on the implementation of law and order. The Punjab chief minister was joined by IG Punjab Usman Anwar at the ceremony.