Sindh issues to get prompt attention, PM assures CM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the federal government’s full support in resolving issues raised by the provincial authorities.

“We will work together like brothers, like a team in the interest of the people of Pakistan,” said the premier while chairing a meeting at the CM House.

The prime minister added that working together is the only option for the sake of progress and prosperity and that they will make no compromises on this.

PM Shehbaz told CM Murad he is present at his “beck and call”.

The premier’s assurance came after the provincial chief minister lamented the lack of support from the Centre regarding Sindh’s inclusion in new development schemes. “In the last four years, the federation ignored Sindh in new schemes,” the chief minister said briefing PM Shehbaz in Karachi today.

Various matters were discussed during a meeting chaired by the premier, which was held following his arrival to the port city for a day-long visit after being elected as premier for the second time. During the meeting, the chief minister hoped that the problems of Sindh would now be solved on a priority basis following the arrival of the prime minister.

“The prime minister has the ability to solve big problems quickly,” said the chief minister, who was joined by the provincial cabinet in the high-level meeting, mentioned a statement by the CM House spokesperson.

While briefing the premier about the province’s issues, the chief minister said that in the wake of the havoc caused by the 2022 floods, it was agreed that 70% of the funds for rehabilitation, relief and recovery from damage would be provided by donor agencies, while 30% will be given by the federal and Sindh governments.

After the phase of reconstruction began following the floods, donor agencies gave Rs557.79 billion, said the CM.

He added that the construction of homes for flood victims was a $500 million project in which Sindh released Rs25 billion, while the federal government did not provide any funds.

He also lamented the lack of monetary support for a project regarding the construction of schools, which was worth Rs0.011 million.

The chief minister also spoke about the non-return of funds after direct deductions, while development projects also came under discussion.

Following his briefing, the premier assured CM Murad about jointly resolving all the problems of the province.

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Musadik Malik, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar.

Meanwhile, provincial ministers who were present in the meeting included Sharjeel Memon and Nasir Shah, among others.