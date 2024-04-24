Maize exports increase by 195%

Pakistan has witnessed an extraordinary surge in maize exports, recording an unprecedented growth of 195% from July 2023 to February 2024, reaching $324 million compared to a mere $10 million during the same period last year. Major maize markets for Pakistan include Vietnam, Malaysia, Korea, and Oman.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Department, has initiated a series of awareness seminars to explore export opportunities in maize production and its key areas. The inaugural seminar was held on Ednesday in Okara, where trade and investment officers from Vietnam and Korea provided valuable insights into export requirements and potential opportunities for maize imports from Pakistan. In the concluding session, local farmers’ representatives voiced their challenges, while a leading exporter from Karachi highlighted the significance of maize exports. The session also saw participation from the Investment Officer and Counselor from Sahiwal Agriculture Department and TDAP representatives, focusing on the production technology showcased during the seminar.