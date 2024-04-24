Adnan Siddiqui wins best actor award for ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’

In the wake of a recent storm of controversy, Adnan Siddiqui has joyously revealed his latest triumph: clinching the Best Actor accolade for his standout performance in the short film ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ at the South Asian Film Festival in Florida.

Sharing his elation on the social media platform X, Siddiqui extended heartfelt gratitude to his collaborators, emphasising the collective effort behind the film’s success.

‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ has been lauded as a significant addition to the Pakistani cinematic landscape, delving into the intricate web of challenges faced by women within the fashion industry.

Through its narrative exploration of themes such as consent and self-discovery, the film promises an engaging and thought-provoking viewing experience.

The prestigious selection of ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ for screening at the esteemed Cannes World Film Festival serves as a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship and storytelling prowess showcased in the film.

Penned by the acclaimed screenwriter Bee Gul and skilfully directed by Rafay Rashdi, the movie features Siddiqui in the compelling role of Karim, alongside the talented Fouzia Aman and Maha Tahirani.

Siddiqui’s win at the South Asian Film Festival represents not only a personal triumph but also a celebration of the collaborative spirit and dedication of the entire team behind ‘Jamun Ka Darakht.’