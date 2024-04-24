CM Punjab gives Rs2.5mn cheque to family of guy hit by her protocol convoy

The government of Punjab sent a cheque of Rs2.5 million to the family of a guy who was hit and killed by the protocol convoy of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz five days ago in Narowal on Wednesday. According to the media report, following the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza and Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmed Iqbal reached the home of late Muhammad Abu Bakr at his village Jasr and expressed their condolences to the parents of the deceased and conveyed the condolence message of the Chief Minister. On behalf of the Chief Minister, they gave a check of Rs2.5 million to Fakhar Ayaz, father of Abubakar. Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Iqbal said that the government is equally involved in the grief of the victim’s family. On April 18, 23-year-old Abubakar was killed in an alleged collision with the Chief Minister’s protocol vehicle on Shakargarh Road, Narowal.