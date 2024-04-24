Pakistan, Iran collaboration very significant for region: Envoy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu highlighted the significant opportunities presented by the recent three-day visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who left Pakistan this morning.

Additionally, he underscored the significance of this partnership in promoting regional development and emphasized its alignment with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

During the visit, Iranian officials and their Pakistani counterparts signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in eight areas, including the establishment of a joint economic free zone and cooperation in civil and judicial affairs, marking a milestone in bilateral ties. The two sides agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion, and to promote bilateral relations, including politics, economy, trade and culture, which will contribute to mutual growth and prosperity. Ambassador Mudassir Tipu highlighted these agreements as crucial steps to strengthen economic ties and foster regional development.

In an exclusive interview with Gwadar Pro, the ambassador emphasized that the visit and the subsequent agreements present important opportunities for both countries and the region. “The increased cooperation between Pakistan and Iran holds immense potential to boost economic growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance regional stability. By leveraging their strategic geographic locations, both nations can serve as vital trade and transit hubs, facilitating connectivity and trade across the region,” he added.