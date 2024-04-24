Truth or Treason? Bajwa’s Denials Ignite Political Firestorm

In the intricate ballet of Pakistani politics, where every gesture and word is a move in a grander scheme, former army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa (retd) emerges as a figure of principle amidst a whirlwind of accusations and political machinations. Recent insights from a candid conversation with senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, aired during a TV interview, showcase a retired general staunchly denying any meddling in significant political upheavals — especially the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan’s administration and the controversies surrounding Nawaz Sharif’s medical travel to the UK.

During what was initially reported as an intimate 25-minute dialogue at a wedding, sources close to Bajwa later clarified that the conversation actually lasted only about 9-10 minutes, where Bajwa was seen holding a pocket-sized copy of the Holy Quran, he swore that his tenure and decisions were untainted by personal or political agendas. Shami reports that Bajwa vehemently emphasized the military’s supportive stance toward Khan’s regime, highlighting how the army stepped in only to compensate for bureaucratic delays, asserting these crucial decisions were made by the then-government itself.

Contrastingly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked significant controversy with his claims, labeling Bajwa a “big liar” in a fiery declaration on Geo News. Asif, whose own political credibility wavers given his ‘razor thin victory’ and subsequent powerful ministry position, accused Bajwa of orchestrating Nawaz Sharif’s release to London. This claim starkly contradicts Bajwa’s assertions and brings to light Asif’s historical inconsistency — criticizing figures like Bajwa only after their retirement, despite previously seeking support during times of need, a point that questions his integrity and political courage.

Asif’s further calls to summon military figures to the National Assembly, citing their alleged involvement in major policy decisions, appear as attempts to shift blame and distract from pressing governmental failures. Notably, Bajwa’s camp has dismissed Asif’s allegations with dignified restraint, focusing on broader national interests rather than engaging in petty political skirmishes.

This unfolding saga highlights the ongoing tension between military influence and democratic processes in Pakistan. Bajwa’s steadfast denial of underhanded involvement, supported by his public oath on the Quran, stands as a testament to his commitment to transparency and integrity, challenging the narrative spun by his detractors. As the nation watches these political titans clash, the distinction between truth and opportunistic political maneuvering becomes increasingly blurred, leaving the public to sift through the echoes of these power plays for clarity.