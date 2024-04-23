Punjab govt to offer 1 lac affordable apartments in easy installments

The Punjab government has unveiled an ambitious plan to provide 1 lakh apartments to citizens on affordable terms, with monthly

installments set at Rs. 26,000. As part of this initiative, 5,000 economical apartments are slated for construction on Raiwand Road Lahore. The Department of Housing and Town Planning Agency has presented initial recommendations for its “Apni Chhat Apna ghar” project. Under this scheme, citizens will have the opportunity to acquire an apartment priced at Rs. 15 lakh, payable in monthly installments.

The selected location for the affordable housing project is Raiwand, where 5,000 low-cost apartments will be constructed, as recommended by the Department of Housing and Town Planning. Moreover, the Social Protection Authority will formulate the necessary rules for the scheme’s implementation. The project is set to kick off in Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Sargodha, with further decisions to be made in upcoming meetings.

A special meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was held to discuss the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to ensure the construction of one lakh houses. She directed the authorities to prepare a model house within six weeks to expedite the project. Furthermore, the government has announced plans to construct over 3,000 houses for low-income families in each district of Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed to keep the down payment and monthly installments as low as possible, aiming to make homeownership accessible to a wider segment of the population.

PEA: Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has approved the establishment of a Provincial Enforcement Authority (PEA) in Punjab and directed immediate legislative action to initiate the creation of this authority, which includes amendments to 11 laws, rules, and ordinances.