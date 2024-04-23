Allowing 10-stick cigarette packs to cost Pakistan Rs50 bln, plus health issues

Health activists expressing profound concern over the recent efforts of tobacco industry to introduce 10-stick cigarette packs have said that it will not only jeopardize the progress made in tobacco control but will also directly impact children and low-income individuals, who are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, Malik Imran Ahmed stated that the attempts for 10-stick packs by the tobacco industry are deeply troubling. It will not only undermine the progress made in tobacco control but also directly target children and low-income individuals who are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. He said, “Many countries in the world have banned single-stick and small-stick packet sales because they’re easier to purchase for children, youth, and low-income groups, and hence the health burden is very high.” Malik Imran added that the tobacco industry’s claims of being one of the highest contributors to the economy are blatant lies. This contribution was forced in the forms of direct taxes.