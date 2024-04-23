Bitcoin manages to remain stable around $66,000

The cryptocurrency market remained positive on Tuesday, with the market capitalization gaining 0.3 percent to reach $2.56 trillion.

As of 1330 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, inched up to $66,106 with an increase of 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $1.302 trillion with this increase. Bitcoin has been 4.9 percent up in the past seven days.

Bitcoin managed to remain stable at around $66,000. In the past 48 hours, Bitcoin bounced back to $67,000 after touching the $60,000 mark, possibly due to easing tensions in the Middle East and lower Bitcoin transaction fees following the halving. Bulls maintain their stance against bears. A sustained close above $67,000 could lead to a challenge of the $68,500 resistance, with support at $64,300.