Pakistan attracted $153.9mn net FDI from China in March

China’s investment in Pakistan’s economy surged in March 2024, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reporting a substantial inflow of $161.2 million in foreign direct investment (FDI). However, after factoring in an outflow of $7.3 million, the new inflow settled at $153.9 million. In March 2024, Pakistan attracted $311.2 million in FDI from multiple partner countries. Of this, China made a significant contribution of $153.9 million, representing 49.46% of the total FDI, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday. Additionally, Hong Kong invested $29.5 million during the same period. Other notable investors included the United States with $29.3 million, the United Kingdom with $25.9 million, and Singapore with $9.3 million. The remaining FDI originated from various other countries. In the first nine month of FY-2023-24, Pakistan has so far received $1.264 billion from all partner countries with $261.9 million from China.