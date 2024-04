“Meri Awaz…Maryam Nawaz”: CM Maryam inaugurates Pakistan’s first virtual women police station

“Thanks to Virtual Women Police Station, women will not have to go round thae police station unnecessarily,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while inaugurating Pakistan’s first virtual women police station “Meri Awaz…Maryam Nawaz” in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). She added, “The Virtual Women Police Station will guide women through all stages of the crime, from registration of FIR to its investigation and trial.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Women can contact police through 15 Call, Women Safety App live chat feature, video call feature, Punjab Police App and Safe City web portal.” She highlighted,”In the virtual women police station, all problems faced by women including harassment will be solved on priority basis.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif explained,”In Virtual Women Police Station, a woman can share her problem with complete privacy and confidence without revealing her name and address.” She added,”Live video call feature has also been introduced in the Virtual Women Police Station. Women can also point out their problems including their location through the video call feature.”

IT Graduate Women Police Communication Officers have been posted in the Virtual Women Police Station to facilitate women complainants.

On special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 100 modern emergency panic 15 buttons have also been installed in Lahore. Madam Chief Minister said,”Panic buttons installed in universities and colleges, markets, intersections and bazaars can be connected to Safe City immediately by pressing them.” She added,”Complaint mechanism against crimes, police officers and officials on IG 1787 has also been made operational. Complaints on 1787-Helpline and Safe City Authority Web Portal can be made anonymously.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited and observed the Virtual Women Police Station, and discussed with the Women Communication Police Officer. She also directed for the early completion of the hostel and day care center for women officers. She was also given a detailed briefing on different projects of The Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the occasion. Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif also launched “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service at more than 50 locations across Lahore. Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that for the first time in South Asia, 19 traffic violations are being challaned in Lahore using artificial intelligence.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.