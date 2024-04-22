Imran Khan at the center of conspiracy against Pakistan

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that a very serious and profound conspiracy is underway against Pakistan. Imran Khan plays a significant role in this conspiracy, and his struggle is not against the People’s Party or the establishment, but against the interests of Pakistan itself.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that during the 2018 elections, India and Israel funnelled money to support Imran Khan, leading to his imposition on the country through unprecedented rigging. Despite his questionable record, he was appointed Prime Minister of Pakistan. The founder of PTI spent a billion rupees in just one year commuting between Bani Gala and the Prime Minister’s House.

He said that Imran Khan offered General Bajwa a lifetime extension, urging him to prevent the success of the no-confidence motion. The term “neutral” was misused during campaigning, with foreign individuals whose role involves campaigning against Pakistani institutions supporting Imran Khan. Foreign lobbyists were reportedly hired to campaign against institutions. Imran Khan was constitutionally and legally ousted from power through a motion of no confidence.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that PTI’s social media team engages in trolling individuals and attacking their personal lives, branding PTI as the current terrorist organization of Pakistan’s social media. He said that false propaganda was spread, and disloyal YouTubers were influenced to depict an inaccurate face of Pakistan to the global audience, leading to the poisoning of the minds of the youth.

He said that the conduct of PTI miscreants during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address at the Parliament House and Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s swearing-in was reprehensible. While such occasions should be honored with dignity, Bibi Aseefa was unfortunately subjected to noise during her swearing-in.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan has initiated the politics of division within society, pitting brother against brother. The PTI founder is resorting to blackmail tactics to seize power, levying false accusations against institutions. Through propaganda, Imran Khan endeavors to portray himself as a champion of righteousness.

He said that Imran Khan conspired against Pakistan and attempted to undermine its interests, even after relinquishing power. He sought to obstruct aid to Pakistan upon leaving office, as evidenced by letters addressed to F. If an ordinary individual had engaged in such actions, severe repercussions would have ensued. Despite not even six months passing, he is being accorded VIP treatment in jail. Imran Khan orchestrates political maneuvers from behind bars, convening government and cabinet meetings, distributing tickets, and engaging with various stakeholders.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan arrested Ms. Faryal Talpur on the night of Eid. We never wished for any sister, daughter, or wife to be arrested. The new generation should heed the prophecies of Dr. Israr, as highlighted by the media to the youth. Additionally, Abdul Sattar Edhi’s thoughts on Imran Khan should be shared with the younger generation. PTI has made no sacrifices and cannot be considered a political party.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that this is my first visit to the Karachi Press Club since reassuming the position as Minister for Information. I held a comprehensive meeting with the President of the Karachi Press Club. The Sindh government has consistently made concerted efforts to support journalists.

He reiterated that the efforts of the People’s Party will persist in meeting the longstanding demands of media houses, ensuring journalists’ salaries, and resolving all their issues, including access to free medical facilities.