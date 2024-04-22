Public holiday declared in Lahore today

The Department of Services and General Administration has issued a notification declaring tomorrow, April 23, as a public holiday in the city.

This announcement comes as a measure to facilitate the arrangements for President Raisi’s visit and to ensure a smooth and welcoming environment for the esteemed guest.

As per the notification, educational institutions and government offices throughout Lahore will remain closed on the designated day.

However, it is worth noting that the Punjab Civil Secretariat and related offices will continue their operations as usual, ensuring that essential government functions remain uninterrupted during the visit. Daniyal Umar, spokesperson for the Department of Services and General Administration, highlighted the significance of the public holiday in Lahore, emphasizing the importance of President Raisi’s visit in strengthening the bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

The visit of President Raisi holds great importance for Lahore, as it signifies a moment of diplomatic significance and underscores the city’s role as a cultural and historical centre in the region. With preparations underway to welcome the distinguished guest, heightened security measures are expected to be implemented across Lahore to ensure a secure and hospitable environment for President Raisi and his delegation.