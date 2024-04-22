Future of art is in the hands of young artists



Al-Hamra Art Museum is a unique place of its kind, where hundreds of works of world-renowned artists are displayed. The young artists who are interning have been provided with a favorable climate for interning in such an environment. Al-Hamra officers congratulated the students who completed the internship and expressed their best wishes for their brilliant future. Al-Hamra President Tariq Ali Basra said in his comments that Al-Hamra Arts Council provides internship opportunities in every field of arts. More than 20 students of private college have completed internship at Alhamra Art Museum. The students who completed the internship said in their feedback that the internship was helpful in matching their degree with skills, we were able to develop our skills in our field. We got awareness about the practical requirements, this opportunity will open the doors of practical field for us, we are grateful to Al Hamra Arts Council for this support.