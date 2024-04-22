GIMS, AKU and PANS inked a Memorandum Of Understanding to cooperate and study in Neurological Surgery and Nerosciences

Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences also known as Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), engaged in public service as a public sector in the country especially Sindh, is providing valuable services in the field of health and welfare of the people. The founder of the Institute is Dr. Capt. (Retd) Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, who set up a dispensary in Gambat Tehsil of Khairpur four decades ago after his retirement from the Pakistan Army. Today this dispensary has become a big hospital and institution providing free treatment to all diseases.

As per details a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was made among Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS), Aga Khan University (AKU) and the Pakistan Academy of Neurological, Surgery (PANS) at Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi. The MoU was inked by Dr. Captain (Retd) Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, Syed Ather Enam, and Dr. Shahzad Shamim. The primary purpose of this MoU is to establish a framework for collaboration and cooperation among the three institutions in the field of neurological surgery and neurosciences, for the advancement of education, research and clinical care. According to MoU they will cooperate in joint research projects and studies in the field of neurology and neurological surgery, exchange of academic materials, publications and information, organization of joint academics and scientific activities, such as conferences, seminars, workshops and symposiums. They will also work in exchange of faculty members, researchers and students for teaching, research, and observation in the field of neurology, neurophysiology (including EMG/NCS) and neurological surgery, and development of joint training programs for medical professionals and students. According to MoU a Joint Coordination Committee to develop a detailed plan and facilitate cooperation activities and this MoU will be effected for a period of 5 years.