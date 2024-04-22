Pakistan ships 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pakistan on Sunday sent 400 tons of humanitarian assistance to Gaza through sea.

In a post on social media platform, X, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar apprised it was eighth tranche from the country since the fresh conflict in Palestine broke out on October 7, 2023. He said the aid comprised “winterised tents, tarpaulins, blankets, medicines and food supplies”.

The minister announced that the consignment would be delivered to the Gazan people by the Egyptian Red Crescent after being accepted by the Pakistani Ambassador to Egypt in Port Said.

He declared, “Pakistan remains committed to meeting our brothers and sisters in Gaza’s urgent humanitarian needs.”

Pakistan has been vocally denouncing Israeli abuses and repeatedly sending relief supplies to the beleaguered area.

Pakistan had on April 19 regretted the United States (US) decision to veto the draft resolution seeking Palestine’s full membership of the United Nations (UN), as well as expressed its disappointment on the UN Security Council’s inability to reach a consensus on the matter.

“Pakistan is deeply disappointed by the result of last night’s debate at the UNSC and its inability to reach a consensus and recommend Palestine’s membership to UN General Assembly,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said in her weekly press briefing.

“We regret the US decision to veto the draft resolution granting full membership of the UN to Palestine,” she had added.