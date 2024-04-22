Petition against inflation: Request report from Punjab government on new price control law

A hearing was held in the Lahore High Court on a constitutional petition filed against inflation in the country.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked the Punjab government for a progress report on the new price control law.

The court remarked that the old price control law was abolished, but now the matter is going on without the law.

The lawyer of the federal government replied that price control is the responsibility of the Punjab government.

The Lahore High Court has asked the Punjab government for a progress report on the new price control law.

The petitioner has taken the stand that the government is failing to control inflation.