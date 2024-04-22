Crackdown on smuggling

A few months ago, smuggling was a keyword for government officials when the then caretaker setup launched a crackdown on the illegal trade, which casts a long shadow over the economy, draining billions of rupees from the national exchequer and distorting fair trade. When the new government took over, the issue was put to cold storage.

Now, we hear that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took up the issue at a high-level meeting and signalled a clear shift towards zero tolerance. His directives are bold and comprehensive. The immediate removal of officials implicated in smuggling sends a powerful message – corruption will not be tolerated. Inter-agency cooperation is crucial, and the emphasis on collaboration between different institutions strengthens the fight.

The government deserves the support of the nation given the fact that the illegal import of essential goods like oil, wheat, and sugar weakens domestic industries and disrupts market stability. This is precisely why the current government’s multi-pronged attack on smuggling deserves recognition and support.

As the prime minister’s specific instructions highlight the seriousness of the situation, exemplary punishment should await those involved in smuggling and drug trafficking. Legislative changes should also planned further solidifying the legal framework for tackling this economic scourge.

Another unique feature of the ongoing campaign is a third-party audit of the Afghan transit trade monitoring system; this demonstrates a commitment to identifying vulnerabilities and plugging the loopholes exploited by smugglers. Similarly, a national-level narcotics investigation aims to dismantle the networks behind drug trafficking, another facet of the smuggling problem.

Pakistan’s borders have long been insecure, and it is high time to invest in youth in border areas as a long-term strategy. Offering alternative employment opportunities addresses the root cause that may push some towards smuggling activities. This proactive approach tackles the problem at its source, promoting social stability alongside economic security.

The government’s plan to collaborate with regional partners is also noteworthy. The fight against smuggling is a long and complex one. However, the government’s multi-pronged approach – immediate action, legislative changes, system audits, and long-term social investments – offers a glimmer of hope. If implemented effectively and with sustained commitment, these measures can significantly control smuggling and pave the way for a healthier, more robust Pakistani economy. *