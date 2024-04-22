Two more Customs officials among three killed in DI Khan

At least two Customs officials and a civilian informer were martyred when unknown assailants opened fire on them near a toll plaza in DI Khan.

Police officials said the attackers targeted the Customs vehicle late at night while it was standing on a bridge. The attack injured two others. The attackers managed to flee after the incident. The police and other law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area.

The martyred officers were identified as Inspector Hasnain and Constable Ziad Jadoun, the civilian was identified as Amir. The casualties were shifted to the local DHQ Hospital for medical assistance.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the killing of Customs officials and extended condolence to the families of the deceased. Earlier, five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were martyred when unidentified gunmen ambushed a team of the Customs Intelligence and escaped from the scene in DI Khan district. According to the police, the Customs Intelligence officials were conducting routine checking at Saggo, when they came under intense gunfire from the attackers, who were hiding in the nearby bushes.

A rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ). The martyred were identified as Shahab Ali Khan, Attar Alam, Akbar Zaman, Inayatullah, Muhammad Aslam of the Customs Intelligence, and civilians Safatullah and five-year-old Laiba Bibi.

The police said that the assailants had been hiding in the nearby bushes on Daraban Road. The police had recovered empties from the bushes during their preliminary investigation. They said that the number of assailants, who all fled from the scene, could not be ascertained immediately.