Zayn Malik surprises fans with live singing of latest single

Zayn Malik tugged at some heartstrings of his fans by singing ‘magical’ vocals from his newly released single, Alienated. During the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s The Breakdown on Thursday, April 18, the former One Direction member upon asking sang his favorite part of the latest song. The publication took to TikTok and shared Zayn’s video singing his favorite part of Alienated. “I guess… I really like the pretty part, the false out of it. And I like the hope, too,” said Zayn before treating listeners to an acoustic version of Alienated. “Can you let me be / Intoxicated on my own? / Do I need to answer? / Or right my wrongs? Am I home if I don’t know this place? / And I’ve been feeling alienated / On my spaceship alone.” The comment section was soon loaded with Malik’s fans, Zquad showering love and praises to him. One fan wrote, “Everything about this song is magical. My favourite,” while another fan gushed, “This song is so good and the live version is even better.” “His voice is heaven, just beautiful,” exclaimed a third user. Zayn’s fourth studio album is set to hit the streams on May 17.