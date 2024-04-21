Millat tractors start exporting to Govt. of Madagascar

A high level delegation from the Government of Madagascar led by Mrs. Oliva Rafalimanana, representing PADAP Madagascar, (World Bank Project) and Mr. Solofo Rabezanahary, representing Massey Ferguson, Madagascar, visited Millat Tractors Limited, factory on 19-04-2024 to inaugurate the Exports of Millat Tractors Massey Ferguson model: MF-360 (4wd), 27 units to Madagascar. These tractors are being exported under the special trade initiative i.e. “The Madagascar Project”, which is funded by The World Bank, through MTL’s principal AGCO-USA, who is the owners and producers of the world renowned brand Massey Ferguson. This project is aimed at uplifting the Agricultural growth and farm mechanization in Madagascar through use of the world’s most affordable and top quality tractor i.e. the Millat Tractors Ltd MF models manufactured in Pakistan. The delegation members thoroughly visited the technical facilities, production systems and acknowledged the quality standards being strictly maintained by the company. MTL is highly thankful to its Principal AGCO & the Government of Madagascar, for their trust, support and dedication to deliver these finest quality products in the African region, enabling Madagascar to utilize MTL’s cost effective and high efficiency tractors for accelerating rapid agricultural prosperity.