PTI former MPA Shabbir Gujjar arrested from Lahore

A former Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab (MPA) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shabbir Gujjar was arrested from the Lahore constituency PP-164 on Sunday. Lahore police arrested him to maintain law and order during the by-election in the constituency PP-164 where the polling process was continued today. The Police also claimed that the PTI’s former MPA Shabbir Gujjar has been detained as he was nominated in many cases. On the other hand, the polling process was resumed after a scuffle outside the polling station in Lahore’s constituency PP-139 Ferozwala. Three people were injured in the scuffle outside the polling station at Ferozwala and the polling process was suspended for three hours. It should be noted that the polling process for the by-elections is going on across the country today. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), more than 2.5 million voters are exercising their right to vote.