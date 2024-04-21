Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23 (Tuesday)

Public holiday has been announced for all private and public offices and educational institutions in Karachi division on April 23 (Tuesday). Commissioner Karachi issued a notification in this connection on Sunday. As per notification, due to arrival of high-level foreign delegation in provincial capital, all the public and private institutions including schools to remain closed on April 23. “In view of the visit of Foreign Dignitaries and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, Tuesday, the April 23 is hereby declared as Public Holiday in Karachi Division,” read the notification.