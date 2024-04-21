Shoaib Siddiqui won and secured 47722 votes in PP149

Shoaib Siddiqui, the joint candidate of Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party and Muslim League (N) has won from PP-149 provincial constituency of Lahore with a margin of more than 15472 votes. According to the results received from the total 218 polling stations of this constituency, Shoaib Siddiqui had secured 47722 votes, while his competitor Hafiz Zeeshan, the candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council, secured 26200 votes. This seat was vacated by Abdul Aleem Khan, head of the Istahkam-e- Pakistan Party. In the elections held on February 8, Abdul Aleem Khan won the national and provincial constituencies of Lahore under seat adjustment with the PML-N, after which he won the provincial seat and free it, on which his close associate and central leader of the Istahkam-e- Pakistan Party, Shoaib Siddiqui, participated in the election. Shoaib Siddiqui was also elected Member of Punjab Assembly from this constituency in 2015 while Abdul Aleem Khan was elected from this constituency in 2003 and 2018 and now he left the seat after being elected for the third time. Late at night, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan came to the Central Election Office in Garhi Shahu and congratulated Shoaib Siddiqui and the people of the constituency. Aleem khan said in on this occasion We thank the people of the constituency, We will work day and night to serve this area. On this occasion, fireworks were set off in the central election office and bangles were thrown to the beat of drums.