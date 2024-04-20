Chinese swimmers failed doping tests ahead of Tokyo Olympics: NY Times

Twenty-three Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but were allowed to compete after world governing bodies secretly accepted China’s findings that they had ingested it unknowingly, The New York Times said Saturday.

The athletes included nearly half of the swimming team that China sent to Japan, with several going on to win medals, including gold, according to the report.

Many are expected to be in contention again at the Paris Olympics this summer.

The newspaper reported that they tested positive for a prescription heart drug that can enhance performance at a domestic meet in late 2020 and the first days of 2021.

But it was determined by Chinese anti-doping authorities that they ingested the substance unwittingly from tainted food and no action against them was warranted.

The Times cited a review of confidential documents and emails, including a report compiled by the Chinese anti-doping agency and submitted to its global counterpart WADA.