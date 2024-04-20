Interior Minister Naqvi for greater Pak-Iran collaboration to crush terrorism

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the need for greater collaboration between Pakistan and Iran to address the challenges such as that of terrorism across their borders.

Talking to the Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam who called on him on Saturday, the interior minister said Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Iran.

The meeting also held discussion regarding the upcoming visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan and the agreements to be signed during the high-level visit.

Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the visit of the Iranian President is very important in the context of regional situation. He said the Iranian President’s visit will be a milestone in the promotion of bilateral relations.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Iranian ambassador on his arrival at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.

In the meeting, the Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan and the final arrangements in connection with his arrival were discussed in detail. The Iranian ambassador informed the minister about the details of the visit of the Iran’s President.

The Iranian ambassador also congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on becoming interior minister.

The Iranian ambassador also appreciated Mohsin Naqvi’s performance as caretaker Punjab chief minister. On the occasion, the envoy said that Mohsin Naqvi had completed public projects at an extraordinary speed.

Mohsin Naqvi said that there is a need to promote mutual cooperation for sustainable peace and stability in the region.