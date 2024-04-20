Federal Cabinet revises Special Professional Pay Scales Policy 2019

The federal cabinet has removed the age limit of 65 years for important appointments, opening doors for new hires with salaries up to Rs 2 million per month.

According to the government sources, the decision, which amends the PTI government’s appointment policy, was approved by the cabinet through a circulated summary. The amendments target the Special Professional Pay Scales Policy 2019.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier instituted a committee led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to review the age restrictions. The committee’s recommendations paved the way for these groundbreaking changes.

Government insiders highlight that eliminating the age cap aims to infuse new talent into federal ministries and divisions. The move reflects the government’s commitment to bolstering its workforce and enhancing service delivery.

With the age limit gone, there will be no restrictions on hiring professionals, technical experts, and consultants under the Special Professional Pay Scales. Additionally, current appointments can also be extended beyond the age of 65.