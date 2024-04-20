Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Bowlers shine as Pakistan win easily

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Rawalpindi to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Rawalpindi to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The first game was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan produced a superb bowling effort to dismiss New Zealand for just 90 in the second T20I in Islamabad. Shaheen Afridi took three wickets while Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan took two wickets each. The hosts chased down the target in 12.1 overs.