Another westerly wave to enter in Balochistan on April 25

Another westerly wave will enter in Pakistan from Balochistan on April 25, quoting a weather official on Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the new weather system will not be likely to bring rainfall in Karachi. “The city will experience hot weather for next three days,” according to the Met Office.

Presently the weather has been cloudy as maximum and minimum temperatures will remain 35-degree Celsius and 25-degree Celsius respectively. The wind blowing in city with 13KM per hour speed from western direction, according to weather report. The level of particulate matter in the metropolis recorded 96, ranking the city’s air quality at 16 in the most polluted cities of the world.