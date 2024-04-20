Major weapons smuggling attempt thwarted at Sindh-Balochistan border

Jacobabad Police intercepted a major arms shipment on the border of Sindh and Balochistan, seizing a large cache of weapons and arresting seven individuals, including three police officers and relatives of prominent Sindh political figures.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a Jacobabad special team raided the border region and thwarted the attempt to bring weapons into Sindh. Among those apprehended were three policemen and close associates of influential Sindh politicians.

Police recovered Kalashnikov rifles, rifles, and a substantial amount of ammunition (2,350 bullets) from the suspects. Notably, one of the seized vehicles was a double cabin registered under the number SPN 375, which is reportedly used by a significant Sindh political figure.