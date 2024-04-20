Federal Energy Minister writes letter to KP CM for a meeting

Federal Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari wrote a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur asking for time for a meeting.

Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari, while confirming the letter, said that he has sought a meeting with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin on measures to stop electricity theft.

The Federal Minister of Energy wrote in the letter that the police should be provided with assistance to prevent electricity theft in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the help of the police, the campaign against electricity theft in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can be made successful. He requested to take personal interest in the cooperation of the police. Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO) operating in KP are among the worst performing discos.

Awais Ahmad Khan further wrote in the letter that the losses of PESCO and TESCO for the current financial year have been estimated at 188 billion rupees. Dependent on the cooperation of provincial governments, the losses have raised questions about the sustainability of the power sector. The federal minister added that there is a challenge of weak government enforcement in the areas under the management of TESCO. As a possible solution, the provincial government should prepare a comprehensive plan for recovery in the TESCO areas. Another possible solution is for the provincial government to take over the power supply in TESCO areas.