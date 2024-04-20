15 doctors reinstated at LRH after suspension

Fifteen doctors, including four associate professors, who were suspended at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for allegedly mishandling health card patients, have been reinstated.

A hospital investigation into improper treatment of health card patients led to the suspension of the 15 trainee doctors. However, due to unsubstantiated claims, the doctors have been reinstated. One associate professor, Dr. Saida Abrar (Gynecology In-charge), remains suspended for allegedly misleading the inquiry committee. A three-member committee comprising Dr. Fazal Rabbani, Dr. Shahida Tasneem, and Dr. Nuzhat Raheel has been formed to investigate Dr. Abrar’s case. The committee is expected to submit its report to the government within the next three days. The announcement further mentions an investigation into a social media video that went viral, showing a doctor prescribing medication from outside sources to a patient admitted for health card-covered treatment. The suspended doctors were not on duty at the time of the incident; however, their suspension was based on a statement by the acting chairperson of Gynecology.