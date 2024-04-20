Chinese language delights PM, CM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the Chinese language was an effective tool for communication worldwide. Expressing his thoughts in connection with the Chinese Language Day, the premier underscored the importance of the language, saying, “Even the United Nations (UN) has included the Chinese language officially.”

The premier acknowledged the growing popularity of the Chinese language in the country, saying, “More people are learning the Chinese language in Pakistan.”

PM Shehbaz made it clear that all-out steps were being taken to promote the Chinese language and literature in the country.

He expressed optimism that, with the learning of the Chinese language, the people of both countries will get even closer.

Separately, CM Maryam said on Saturday that the Chinese language was important for bolstering ties with China. In her message in connection with the Chinese Language Day, CM Maryam said: “The proficiency in Chinese language is essential to connecting with the Chinese market.” She acknowledged the economic prosperity of China, saying, “The Chinese language is one of the six official languages of the United Nations (UN).” Highlighting the importance of the Chinese language, CM Maryam said: “The entire world acknowledges the importance of the Chinese language.” CM Maryam said: “It was China that launched many projects for the sake of economic prosperity in Pakistan.”