Nearly 13,800 police officials to guard 921 polling stations

An important meeting of senior police officers was held at Capital City Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamiana. In the meeting, the security arrangements for by-elections and Pakistan New Zealand cricket matches were reviewed in detail.

The meeting was told that Lahore Police a comprehensive security plan has been created for the peaceful conduct of the by-elections. More than 12,800 officers and officials will be deployed on security duty at 921 polling stations, 363 polling buildings and 2,940 polling booths. According to the statistics, a total of 1,579,473 candidates for 1 National Assembly and 4 Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore.

Voters will exercise their right to vote. Among them are 847,301 male and 732,172 female voters. Issues related to the security plan of polling stations, polling campuses, returning officers and offices of presiding officers were also discussed in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, CCPO said that Lahore Police is fully prepared for the peaceful conduct of by-elections. He said that indiscriminate action will be taken on display of weapons and air firing on election process and polling day.

CCPO issued instructions to the concerned officers for foolproof security arrangements related to the by-elections and expressed the commitment that full support will be provided to the Election Commission, district administration and other government institutions for the peaceful conduct of the by-elections. He said that in order to maintain law and order, the election code of conduct will be ensured.