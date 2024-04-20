Anti-Muslim hatred BJP candidate seen shooting arrow at mosque in Hyderabad

In yet another occurrence of displaying hatred towards Muslim symbols in India, BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha was seen pretending to be shooting an arrow at a mosque in the city.

A video of Madhavi Latha surfaced on the internet in which she was seen miming as shooting an arrow at the mosque during a rally. Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the Hyderabad MP, commented on the video and said that the BJP was attempting to disrupt peace in the city.

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi said that the imaginary shooting of an arrow was not only aimed at the place of worship, but at the peace and tranquility of Hyderabad. He said the video laid bare the BJP’s intention to weaken the peace between the Hindu and Muslim communities, adding, “It was done to foment riots in Hyderabad”.

He said, “You are now seeing that the BJP candidate, aiming at a place of worship, a masjid, indicated [that] an arrow would be shot towards it”. He said, “The people of Telangana and Hyderabad have seen the BJP’s intentions.” “I ask people to consider what they are trying to accomplish and to cast their votes sensibly.” He urged the public to also vote so as to stop the implementation of the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act.