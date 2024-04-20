PIA Shareholders Vote in Favor of Restructuring in Special Annual Meeting

In an extraordinary annual meeting convened at the PIA Training Center in Karachi, shareholders of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Corporation Limited convened to vote on a pivotal restructuring proposal. The gathering witnessed the participation of key stakeholders, including Federal Secretary, Aviation Secretary, legal advisors, financial experts, the CEO of PIA, alongside all directors and shareholders.

The primary agenda of the meeting was the proposed transfer of operations from PIA Corporation Limited to PIA Holdings Limited. Shareholders deliberated extensively on the matter, emphasizing the potential benefits and risks associated with the restructuring.

One of the significant highlights of the meeting was the announcement of operating profits by the organization, marking a significant milestone as it hadn’t achieved this feat in thirteen years. The impressive financial performance was attributed to strategic initiatives undertaken by the administration in response to shareholder feedback.

Furthermore, shareholders witnessed a remarkable 700% surge in PIA’s business, signaling optimism and confidence in the airline’s future trajectory. Following the completion of the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) audit, PIA unveiled plans to commence operations in Europe and Britain from June 2024, demonstrating its commitment to global expansion and service excellence.

The government’s unwavering commitment to PIA’s revival was palpable throughout the meeting, with senior government officials actively participating to ensure stringent measures were in place for the airline’s improvement.

In a pivotal moment, shareholders overwhelmingly endorsed the proposal to transfer operations to PIA Holdings Company, underscoring a vote of confidence in the restructuring efforts aimed at revitalizing Pakistan’s flagship airline and positioning it for sustained growth in the competitive aviation landscape.