Terrorists will be paid back in their own coin, asserts govt

The treasury benches opened old wounds of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – now Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – on Friday when it reminded the National Assembly that it was the PTI government which had allowed resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan during its tenure and exposed citizens to terrorism once again. The government, however, made it clear that there will be no talks with the terrorist organisations and they will be given a dose of their own medicine. “With absolute clarity, the government has decided that there will be no talks with terrorists,” Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said on the floor of the house. “The terrorists will be paid back in their own coins.”