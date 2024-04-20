CM Maryam desires to develop major cities as global IT hubs

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday ordered the completion of Nawaz Sharif IT City project within stipulated timeframe.

She was chairing a special meeting to review progress on Nawaz Sharif IT City project. She directed the CEO CBD to hire world’s best architectural companies for the construction and design of the country’s first IT City.

Madam Chief Minister said, “We want to make major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, global IT hubs.” She also reviewed a proposal to allocate two towers to business call centers in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Earlier, the CEO CBD Imran Amin presented a report on roadshows in China. He said,”16 Chinese companies have expressed interest in Pakistan’s largest and first IT city, whereas eight Chinese companies are ready to work immediately in the project.”

Madam Chief Minister was apprised that road shows for Nawaz Sharif IT City will also be presented in Singapore, England, Abu Dhabi and other countries. Moreover, within the country, roadshows will be organised from this month to August.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, COO of Central Business District Punjab Brigadier Retd Mansoor Janjua and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz met with the Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah AlYahya.

Deema ALYahya congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected as the first women Chief Minister. The CM lauded the cooperation of Digital Cooperation Organization for the promotion of Information Technology in Pakistan. She said, “The progress of every country depends on acquiring the latest technology during present time. There is a great IT potential among the Pakistani youth and future of the youth can be brightened with the provision of better training and technology. We have to enable the youth to create employment opportunities instead of searching for their jobs. There is a dire need for the promotion of Virtual Education and enhancing the number of Information Technology graduates.”

The Chief Minister said, “We are keen to provide trained IT manpower to the Saudi companies from Punjab. We are keen to establish a Start Exchange Program with the superior Tech Incubators of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia can work jointly in the chip manufacturing industries, lithium ion batteries and in the manufacturing of electric vehicle sector. Both the countries need to further enhance their cooperation to work in the agriculture and mining technologies. I am fully determined to enable the women to benefit from the digital economy. Foreign reserves amounting to billions of rupees are coming into the country due to sheer hard work of freelance Pakistani youth. Abundant opportunities are available for the people, companies and for the countries in the digital economy. We are going to establish the latest IT City in Lahore.IT & Tech District, Education City Film City, Commercial and residential areas would be established.

Deemah AlYahya congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on hosting ITCN 24th Edition in Lahore. Secretary General DCO Deemah AlYahya said that IT industry in Pakistan will be promoted by hosting Information Technology Commerce Network. Saudi Arabia launched DCO to promote technological cooperation and expedite the promotion of digital economy as well.